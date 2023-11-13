The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) play the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Farris Center. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAPB vs. Central Arkansas matchup.

UAPB vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB vs. Central Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAPB Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM UAPB (-2.5) 153.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UAPB (-2.5) 154.5 -148 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UAPB vs. Central Arkansas Betting Trends (2022-23)

UAPB compiled a 10-15-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 12 Golden Lions games last season went over the point total.

Central Arkansas went 9-17-0 ATS last season.

In Bears games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

