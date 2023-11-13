Monday's game between the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-1) at Farris Center has a projected final score of 80-72 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Central Arkansas squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 13.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAPB vs. Central Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UAPB vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 80, UAPB 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UAPB vs. Central Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Central Arkansas (-8.0)

Central Arkansas (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UAPB Performance Insights

Last year UAPB averaged 66.9 points per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 69.7 points per contest (162nd-ranked).

The Golden Lions were 201st in the country with 31.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 314th with 33.5 rebounds allowed per game.

UAPB put up 12.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 193rd in the country.

Although the Golden Lions averaged 14.9 turnovers per game (10th-worst in college basketball), they ranked 15th-best in college basketball by forcing 15.5 turnovers per contest.

The Golden Lions made 7.9 threes per game (112th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 31.6% shooting percentage (312th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last season UAPB allowed 6.4 three-pointers per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 32.8% (112th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

UAPB attempted 32.7 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 56.7% of the shots it took (and 65% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 25 threes per contest, which were 43.3% of its shots (and 35% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.