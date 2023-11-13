The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) will face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Farris Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

UAPB vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

UAPB Top Players (2022-23)

Shaun Doss: 17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Kylen Milton: 13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Greene: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ismael Plet: 4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK AC Curry: 3.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Eddy Kayouloud: 15 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UAPB vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Central Arkansas Rank Central Arkansas AVG UAPB AVG UAPB Rank 148th 72.9 Points Scored 66.9 300th 359th 81.5 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd 163rd 32 Rebounds 31.4 201st 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 60th 8.5 3pt Made 7.9 112th 230th 12.4 Assists 12.8 193rd 291st 13 Turnovers 14.9 349th

