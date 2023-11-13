The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) will face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Farris Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UAPB vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAPB Top Players (2022-23)

  • Shaun Doss: 17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kylen Milton: 13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chris Greene: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ismael Plet: 4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • AC Curry: 3.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Eddy Kayouloud: 15 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAPB vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Central Arkansas Rank Central Arkansas AVG UAPB AVG UAPB Rank
148th 72.9 Points Scored 66.9 300th
359th 81.5 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd
163rd 32 Rebounds 31.4 201st
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
60th 8.5 3pt Made 7.9 112th
230th 12.4 Assists 12.8 193rd
291st 13 Turnovers 14.9 349th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.