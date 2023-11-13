The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-1) at Farris Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UAPB vs. Central Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Lions Betting Records & Stats

Last year 12 of UAPB's games went over the point total.

The Golden Lions covered the spread 10 times in 31 games last season.

UAPB's .400 ATS win percentage (10-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Central Arkansas' .346 mark (9-17-0 ATS Record).

UAPB vs. Central Arkansas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Central Arkansas 72.9 139.8 81.5 151.2 151.2 UAPB 66.9 139.8 69.7 151.2 138.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UAPB Insights & Trends

The Golden Lions put up an average of 66.9 points per game last year, 14.6 fewer points than the 81.5 the Bears gave up.

UAPB put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 81.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UAPB vs. Central Arkansas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Central Arkansas 9-17-0 12-14-0 UAPB 10-15-0 12-13-0

UAPB vs. Central Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Central Arkansas UAPB 6-8 Home Record 8-5 2-13 Away Record 2-16 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 3-10-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.