Tuesday's game that pits the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) versus the Little Rock Trojans (0-2) at Bud Walton Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-55 in favor of Arkansas, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

Their last time out, the Razorbacks won on Friday 82-79 over Murray State.

Arkansas vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arkansas vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 79, Little Rock 55

Arkansas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Razorbacks outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game last season (posting 72.2 points per game, 54th in college basketball, and giving up 65.6 per outing, 212th in college basketball) and had a +243 scoring differential.

Arkansas tallied 68.2 points per game last season in conference games, which was 4 fewer points per game than its season average (72.2).

The Razorbacks posted 73.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.9 points per contest.

In home games, Arkansas surrendered 6.3 fewer points per game (61.6) than in road games (67.9).

