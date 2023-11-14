The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) take on the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arkansas State Stats Insights

  • The Red Wolves shot 43.2% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Braves allowed to opponents.
  • Arkansas State went 8-2 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Red Wolves were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Braves ranked 220th.
  • Last year, the Red Wolves put up 65.7 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 70.6 the Braves gave up.
  • Arkansas State had a 7-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last season, Arkansas State posted 12.6 more points per game (70.6) than it did away from home (58).
  • Defensively the Red Wolves played better at home last season, giving up 67.2 points per game, compared to 68.5 when playing on the road.
  • Arkansas State made 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.8% points better than it averaged in road games (5.1 threes per game, 29.5% three-point percentage).

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Wisconsin L 105-76 Kohl Center
11/11/2023 @ Bowling Green L 81-75 Stroh Center
11/14/2023 Alcorn State - First National Bank Arena
11/17/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/24/2023 San Diego - Acrisure Arena

