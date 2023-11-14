How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) take on the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas State Stats Insights
- The Red Wolves shot 43.2% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Braves allowed to opponents.
- Arkansas State went 8-2 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Red Wolves were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Braves ranked 220th.
- Last year, the Red Wolves put up 65.7 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 70.6 the Braves gave up.
- Arkansas State had a 7-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.
Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Arkansas State posted 12.6 more points per game (70.6) than it did away from home (58).
- Defensively the Red Wolves played better at home last season, giving up 67.2 points per game, compared to 68.5 when playing on the road.
- Arkansas State made 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.8% points better than it averaged in road games (5.1 threes per game, 29.5% three-point percentage).
Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 105-76
|Kohl Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|L 81-75
|Stroh Center
|11/14/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/24/2023
|San Diego
|-
|Acrisure Arena
