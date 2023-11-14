The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) take on the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arkansas State Stats Insights

The Red Wolves shot 43.2% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Braves allowed to opponents.

Arkansas State went 8-2 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Red Wolves were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Braves ranked 220th.

Last year, the Red Wolves put up 65.7 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 70.6 the Braves gave up.

Arkansas State had a 7-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Arkansas State posted 12.6 more points per game (70.6) than it did away from home (58).

Defensively the Red Wolves played better at home last season, giving up 67.2 points per game, compared to 68.5 when playing on the road.

Arkansas State made 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.8% points better than it averaged in road games (5.1 threes per game, 29.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule