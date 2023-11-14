The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) play the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas State Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas State (-10.5) 153.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas State (-10.5) 153.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arkansas State covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Red Wolves games.

Alcorn State put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, 15 of the Braves' games hit the over.

