Tuesday's game that pits the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) against the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at First National Bank Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 92-68 in favor of Arkansas State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no set line.

Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: First National Bank Arena

Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 92, Alcorn State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas State (-23.4)

Arkansas State (-23.4) Computer Predicted Total: 160.3

Arkansas State Performance Insights

Offensively, Arkansas State was the 321st-ranked team in the country (65.7 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 99th (67.6 points conceded per game).

Last year, the Red Wolves were 178th in the nation in rebounds (31.8 per game) and 217th in rebounds conceded (31.7).

At 13.1 assists per game last year, Arkansas State was 169th in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Red Wolves were 288th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.3) last season. They were 116th in 3-point percentage at 35.2%.

Last season, Arkansas State was 100th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and 22nd-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.7%).

The Red Wolves attempted 33% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 26.9% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 67% of their shots, with 73.1% of their makes coming from there.

