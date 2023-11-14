The Alcorn State Braves (1-1) play the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. This matchup will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas State Top Players (2022-23)

Omar El-Sheikh: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Caleb Fields: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Terrance Ford Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Markise Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Avery Felts: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)

Byron Joshua: 11.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Dominic Brewton: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas State Rank Arkansas State AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 67.7 280th 99th 67.6 Points Allowed 70.6 195th 178th 31.8 Rebounds 31.2 220th 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 5.1 346th 169th 13.1 Assists 9.8 355th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.