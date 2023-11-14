The Alcorn State Braves (1-1) play the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. This matchup will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State Game Information

Arkansas State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Omar El-Sheikh: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Caleb Fields: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Terrance Ford Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Markise Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Avery Felts: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Byron Joshua: 11.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dominic Brewton: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas State Rank Arkansas State AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank
321st 65.7 Points Scored 67.7 280th
99th 67.6 Points Allowed 70.6 195th
178th 31.8 Rebounds 31.2 220th
155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 5.1 346th
169th 13.1 Assists 9.8 355th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.8 175th

