The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) and the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) play at First National Bank Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: First National Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State went 14-13-0 ATS last season.

Alcorn State (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 0.2% less often than Arkansas State (14-13-0) last year.

Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas State 65.7 133.4 67.6 138.2 132.5 Alcorn State 67.7 133.4 70.6 138.2 136.8

Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Red Wolves put up only 4.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Braves gave up (70.6).

When Arkansas State put up more than 70.6 points last season, it went 4-2 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas State 14-13-0 10-17-0 Alcorn State 15-14-0 15-14-0

Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas State Alcorn State 10-8 Home Record 7-2 2-11 Away Record 10-10 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 58 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 3-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

