The Little Rock Trojans (0-2) battle the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network +

Arkansas vs. Little Rock 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Trojans scored an average of 52.6 points per game last year, 13.0 fewer points than the 65.6 the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.

Little Rock had a 20-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.2 points.

Last year, the Razorbacks averaged 72.2 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 51.5 the Trojans gave up.

When Arkansas put up more than 51.5 points last season, it went 20-8.

