The Little Rock Trojans (0-2) battle the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Arkansas vs. Little Rock 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans scored an average of 52.6 points per game last year, 13.0 fewer points than the 65.6 the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.
  • Little Rock had a 20-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.2 points.
  • Last year, the Razorbacks averaged 72.2 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 51.5 the Trojans gave up.
  • When Arkansas put up more than 51.5 points last season, it went 20-8.

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 UL Monroe W 81-76 Bud Walton Arena
11/10/2023 Murray State W 82-79 Bud Walton Arena
11/14/2023 Little Rock - Bud Walton Arena
11/17/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
11/20/2023 Central Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena

