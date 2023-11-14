How to Watch the Arkansas vs. Little Rock Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Little Rock Trojans (0-2) battle the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network +
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Arkansas vs. Little Rock 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans scored an average of 52.6 points per game last year, 13.0 fewer points than the 65.6 the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.
- Little Rock had a 20-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.2 points.
- Last year, the Razorbacks averaged 72.2 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 51.5 the Trojans gave up.
- When Arkansas put up more than 51.5 points last season, it went 20-8.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 81-76
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/10/2023
|Murray State
|W 82-79
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/14/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|11/20/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
