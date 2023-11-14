Blues vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - November 14
The injury report for the St. Louis Blues (7-5-1) heading into their matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-4) currently includes two players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Nikita Kucherov
|RW
|Questionable
|Illness
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Blues Season Insights
- With 36 goals (2.8 per game), the Blues have the league's 27th-ranked offense.
- St. Louis has one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 35 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the league.
- With a goal differential of +1, they are 15th in the league.
Lightning Season Insights
- Tampa Bay has scored the fifth-most goals in the league (53 total, 3.5 per game).
- It has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -1.
Blues vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-140)
|Blues (+115)
|6.5
