Tuesday's game that pits the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) against the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-2) at Farris Center has a projected final score of 68-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Central Arkansas, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on November 14.

The Sugar Bears are coming off of a 65-62 loss to Samford in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Central Arkansas vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Central Arkansas vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 68, UT Martin 64

Central Arkansas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sugar Bears were outscored by 10.4 points per game last season (posting 51.4 points per game, 356th in college basketball, while giving up 61.8 per outing, 104th in college basketball) and had a -270 scoring differential.

Central Arkansas' offense was better in ASUN games last year, tallying 52.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 51.4 PPG.

The Sugar Bears scored 56.3 points per game last year at home, which was 9.1 more points than they averaged on the road (47.2).

At home, Central Arkansas ceded eight fewer points per game (57.5) than away from home (65.5).

