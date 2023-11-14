The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-2) play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Farris Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Central Arkansas vs. UT Martin 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks averaged only 2.4 more points per game last year (64.2) than the Sugar Bears gave up (61.8).

UT Martin went 2-1 last season when giving up fewer than 51.4 points.

Last year, the 51.4 points per game the Sugar Bears recorded were 12.9 fewer points than the Skyhawks allowed (64.3).

When Central Arkansas scored more than 64.3 points last season, it went 4-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Arkansas Schedule