How to Watch the Central Arkansas vs. UT Martin Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-2) play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Farris Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.
Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Arkansas vs. UT Martin 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks averaged only 2.4 more points per game last year (64.2) than the Sugar Bears gave up (61.8).
- UT Martin went 2-1 last season when giving up fewer than 51.4 points.
- Last year, the 51.4 points per game the Sugar Bears recorded were 12.9 fewer points than the Skyhawks allowed (64.3).
- When Central Arkansas scored more than 64.3 points last season, it went 4-0.
Central Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Hendrix
|W 85-25
|Farris Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Samford
|L 65-62
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/14/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Farris Center
|11/18/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Farris Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
