The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-2) play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Farris Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas vs. UT Martin 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Skyhawks averaged only 2.4 more points per game last year (64.2) than the Sugar Bears gave up (61.8).
  • UT Martin went 2-1 last season when giving up fewer than 51.4 points.
  • Last year, the 51.4 points per game the Sugar Bears recorded were 12.9 fewer points than the Skyhawks allowed (64.3).
  • When Central Arkansas scored more than 64.3 points last season, it went 4-0.

Central Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Hendrix W 85-25 Farris Center
11/11/2023 @ Samford L 65-62 Pete Hanna Center
11/14/2023 UT Martin - Farris Center
11/18/2023 Northwestern State - Farris Center
11/20/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena

