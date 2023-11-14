Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chicot County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Chicot County, Arkansas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chicot County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dermott High School at Dumas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dumas, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.