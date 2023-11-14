Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The Los Angeles Lakers (5-5), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET, aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8).
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-5.5)
|227.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Lakers (-5)
|225.5
|-200
|+168
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers are being outscored by 4.9 points per game with a -49 scoring differential overall. They put up 111 points per game (19th in the NBA) and give up 115.9 per outing (21st in the league).
- The Grizzlies' -55 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.6 points per game (27th in NBA) while allowing 114.1 per contest (17th in league).
- These teams average 219.6 points per game combined, 7.9 less than this game's total.
- These two teams surrender a combined 230 points per game, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles is 3-7-0 ATS this season.
- Memphis has covered three times in 10 chances against the spread this year.
Grizzlies and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+8000
|+4000
|-
|Lakers
|+1600
|+1000
|-
