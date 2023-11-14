Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Independence County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Independence County, Arkansas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Independence County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midland High School at Cedar Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Newark, AR
- Conference: 2A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
