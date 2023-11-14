Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Izard County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Izard County, Arkansas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Izard County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Izard County High School at Marmaduke High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Marmaduke, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.