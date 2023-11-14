Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Memphis Grizzlies take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jackson, in his last appearance, had 12 points in a 105-101 win over the Clippers.

With prop bets in place for Jackson, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-122)

Over 19.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-133)

Over 6.5 (-133) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jackson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 116.6 points per game last year made the Lakers the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Lakers conceded 44.9 rebounds per contest last season, 25th in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 25.7 assists last season, the Lakers were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

On defense, the Lakers gave up 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, 18th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/28/2023 32 14 4 1 1 0 1 4/26/2023 38 18 10 0 2 2 1 4/24/2023 42 14 14 1 0 5 0 4/22/2023 32 13 5 0 1 0 2 4/19/2023 40 18 9 3 1 3 1 4/16/2023 37 31 5 4 2 2 1 3/7/2023 31 26 8 0 2 2 1 2/28/2023 32 16 7 0 1 4 1 1/20/2023 33 12 6 0 1 4 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.