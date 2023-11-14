Will Justin Faulk Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 14?
In the upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Justin Faulk to light the lamp for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Faulk stats and insights
- Faulk is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Faulk has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Faulk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|23:12
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:37
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|21:22
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|24:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|26:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:34
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|23:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|23:50
|Home
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.