Will Kasperi Kapanen find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Kapanen stats and insights

  • In two of 13 games this season, Kapanen has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
  • Kapanen has zero points on the power play.
  • Kapanen averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have given up 54 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Kapanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:24 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:45 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:10 Away L 4-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 5-0
10/26/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:20 Away W 3-0
10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:13 Away L 4-2
10/21/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 18:39 Home W 4-2

Blues vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

