Tuesday's game that pits the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) versus the Little Rock Trojans (0-2) at Bud Walton Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-55 in favor of Arkansas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Trojans enter this game on the heels of a 77-39 loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

Little Rock vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Little Rock vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 79, Little Rock 55

Little Rock Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans had a +35 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They put up 52.6 points per game to rank 351st in college basketball and allowed 51.5 per contest to rank third in college basketball.

In OVC games, Little Rock averaged 4.1 more points (56.7) than overall (52.6) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Trojans scored 4.6 more points per game at home (55.3) than on the road (50.7).

Little Rock gave up fewer points at home (51.2 per game) than on the road (52.8) last season.

