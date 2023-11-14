The Little Rock Trojans (0-2) play the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Little Rock vs. Arkansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Trojans scored an average of 52.6 points per game last year, 13.0 fewer points than the 65.6 the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.

When Little Rock gave up fewer than 72.2 points last season, it went 20-7.

Last year, the Razorbacks scored 20.7 more points per game (72.2) than the Trojans gave up (51.5).

Arkansas had a 20-8 record last season when scoring more than 51.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Little Rock Schedule