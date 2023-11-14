In the upcoming tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Pavel Buchnevich to light the lamp for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Buchnevich stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Buchnevich has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Buchnevich's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 54 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Avalanche 3 3 0 18:30 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:02 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 4-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:42 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Jets 2 1 1 17:25 Away L 4-2 10/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 5:27 Home W 2-1 SO

Blues vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.