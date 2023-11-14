Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Pulaski County, Arkansas is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Guy-Perkins High School at Arkansas School For The Deaf
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.