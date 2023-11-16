Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ashley County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Ashley County, Arkansas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ashley County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamburg High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Rison, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.