The St. Louis Blues (8-5-1) are big road favorites (-175 moneyline odds to win) against the San Jose Sharks (2-13-1, +145 moneyline odds). Thursday's outing begins at 10:30 PM ET from SAP Center at San Jose on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW.

Blues vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Sharks Betting Trends

In six games this season, St. Louis and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Blues have been victorious in two of their three games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Sharks have been made the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent twice.

St. Louis has never played a game this season shorter than -175 moneyline odds.

San Jose is 2-14 when it is underdogs of +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 3-6-1 6.2 3.30 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.30 2.30 3 10.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 1-6 3-7-0 6.5 1.30 4.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 1.30 4.70 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-8 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

