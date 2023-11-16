The St. Louis Blues (8-5-1, riding a three-game winning streak) visit the San Jose Sharks (2-13-1, losers of three in a row). The matchup on Thursday, November 16 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW.

The Blues are 6-4-0 over their past 10 contests, scoring 33 goals while giving up 23 in that period. On 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored three goals (10.7%).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will pick up the victory in Thursday's game.

Blues vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final result of Blues 4, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-175)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs Sharks Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues (8-5-1 overall) have a 1-1-2 record in contests that have needed overtime.

St. Louis has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

The three times this season the Blues finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-1-1 (three points).

St. Louis finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Blues have scored at least three goals six times, and are 6-0-0 in those games.

In the only game when St. Louis has recorded a single power-play goal, it lost.

When it has outshot its opponent, St. Louis is undefeated (5-0-0, 10 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Blues finished 3-4-1 in those contests (seven points).

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 21st 2.93 Goals Scored 1.31 32nd 5th 2.5 Goals Allowed 4.44 32nd 28th 28.4 Shots 23.9 32nd 23rd 32.3 Shots Allowed 37.9 32nd 30th 7.69% Power Play % 16.33% 24th 21st 76.32% Penalty Kill % 69.49% 31st

Blues vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

