Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Boone County, Arkansas today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Boone County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berryville High School at Valley Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Valley Springs, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
