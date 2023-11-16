Will Jordan Kyrou Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 16?
In the upcoming matchup against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Jordan Kyrou to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Kyrou stats and insights
- Kyrou has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- Kyrou has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 71 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Kyrou recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|17:51
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:32
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|1
|2
|16:48
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:04
|Away
|L 4-2
Blues vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
