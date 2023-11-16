Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lonoke County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Lonoke County, Arkansas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lonoke County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
England High School at Lakeside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Lake Village, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.