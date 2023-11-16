Will Marco Scandella Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 16?
Should you bet on Marco Scandella to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Scandella stats and insights
- Scandella is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- Scandella has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Scandella recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.