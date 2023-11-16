Will Pavel Buchnevich Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 16?
On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the San Jose Sharks. Is Pavel Buchnevich going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Buchnevich stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Buchnevich has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Buchnevich has scored two goals on the power play.
- Buchnevich's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Buchnevich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|16:49
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|3
|3
|0
|18:30
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|22:02
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:42
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|17:25
|Away
|L 4-2
Blues vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
