Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Pulaski County, Arkansas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jessieville High School at Central Arkansas Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: North Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.