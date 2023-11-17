Friday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) and Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) squaring off at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 82-49 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Razorbacks are coming off of a 77-36 win over Little Rock in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Arkansas vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Arkansas vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 82, Arkansas State 49

Arkansas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Razorbacks averaged 72.2 points per game last season (54th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per outing (212th in college basketball). They had a +243 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

In SEC games, Arkansas averaged 4 fewer points (68.2) than overall (72.2) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Razorbacks averaged 4.9 more points per game at home (73.7) than away (68.8).

At home, Arkansas gave up 61.6 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 67.9.

