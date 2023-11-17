Friday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) and Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) going head to head at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 82-49 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

Last time out, the Red Wolves won on Thursday 75-62 over Northern Illinois.

Arkansas State vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Arkansas State vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 82, Arkansas State 49

Arkansas State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Wolves were outscored by 2.1 points per game last season (posting 69.4 points per game, 93rd in college basketball, while conceding 71.5 per outing, 326th in college basketball) and had a -65 scoring differential.

With 67.8 points per game in Sun Belt action, Arkansas State tallied 1.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (69.4 PPG).

The Red Wolves averaged 73.4 points per game at home last season. Away from home, they averaged 64.3 points per contest.

Arkansas State gave up 70 points per game last season at home, which was 2.5 fewer points than it allowed in away games (72.5).

