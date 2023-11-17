How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Arkansas State vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: B1G+
Arkansas State Stats Insights
- The Red Wolves shot at a 43.2% clip from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points less than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes averaged.
- Last season, Arkansas State had a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes ranked 30th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Red Wolves ranked 155th.
- The Red Wolves put up nine fewer points per game last year (65.7) than the Hawkeyes gave up to opponents (74.7).
- Arkansas State went 5-1 last season when it scored more than 74.7 points.
Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Arkansas State averaged 12.6 more points per game at home (70.6) than on the road (58).
- At home, the Red Wolves conceded 67.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.5).
- Beyond the arc, Arkansas State made fewer triples on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.5%) than at home (37.3%) too.
Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 105-76
|Kohl Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|L 81-75
|Stroh Center
|11/14/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 100-86
|First National Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/24/2023
|San Diego
|-
|Acrisure Arena
|11/28/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
