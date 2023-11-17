The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Arkansas State vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: B1G+

Arkansas State Stats Insights

The Red Wolves shot at a 43.2% clip from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points less than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes averaged.

Last season, Arkansas State had a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Hawkeyes ranked 30th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Red Wolves ranked 155th.

The Red Wolves put up nine fewer points per game last year (65.7) than the Hawkeyes gave up to opponents (74.7).

Arkansas State went 5-1 last season when it scored more than 74.7 points.

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Arkansas State averaged 12.6 more points per game at home (70.6) than on the road (58).

At home, the Red Wolves conceded 67.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.5).

Beyond the arc, Arkansas State made fewer triples on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.5%) than at home (37.3%) too.

