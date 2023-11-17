The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arkansas State vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Arkansas State Stats Insights

  • The Red Wolves shot at a 43.2% clip from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points less than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes averaged.
  • Last season, Arkansas State had a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes ranked 30th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Red Wolves ranked 155th.
  • The Red Wolves put up nine fewer points per game last year (65.7) than the Hawkeyes gave up to opponents (74.7).
  • Arkansas State went 5-1 last season when it scored more than 74.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Arkansas State averaged 12.6 more points per game at home (70.6) than on the road (58).
  • At home, the Red Wolves conceded 67.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Arkansas State made fewer triples on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.5%) than at home (37.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Wisconsin L 105-76 Kohl Center
11/11/2023 @ Bowling Green L 81-75 Stroh Center
11/14/2023 Alcorn State W 100-86 First National Bank Arena
11/17/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/24/2023 San Diego - Acrisure Arena
11/28/2023 Jackson State - First National Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.