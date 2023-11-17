The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on B1G+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Arkansas State vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Arkansas State vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Iowa (-18.5) 171.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa (-19.5) 172.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas State vs. Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arkansas State put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last season.

The Red Wolves were an underdog by 18.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Iowa covered 13 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

A total of 15 Hawkeyes games last season went over the point total.

