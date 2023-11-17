Arkansas State vs. Iowa Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 17
Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) and Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) squaring off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 104-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.
The matchup has no line set.
Arkansas State vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Arkansas State vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 104, Arkansas State 69
Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas State vs. Iowa
- Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-35.0)
- Computer Predicted Total: 173.7
Arkansas State Performance Insights
- Arkansas State put up 65.7 points per game (321st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 67.6 points per contest (99th-ranked).
- The Red Wolves averaged 31.8 boards per game (178th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.7 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).
- Arkansas State ranked 169th in the country with 13.1 assists per contest.
- The Red Wolves committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.7 turnovers per contest (287th-ranked).
- Last season the Red Wolves drained 6.3 three-pointers per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.2% (116th-ranked) from three-point land.
- Arkansas State ranked 100th in the nation by allowing 6.6 threes per game, but it allowed a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 22nd-worst in college basketball.
- Arkansas State attempted 36.5 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 67% of the shots it attempted (and 73.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 18.0 three-pointers per contest, which were 33% of its shots (and 26.9% of the team's buckets).
