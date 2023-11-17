Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) and Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) squaring off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 104-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no line set.

Arkansas State vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Arkansas State vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 104, Arkansas State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas State vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-35.0)

Iowa (-35.0) Computer Predicted Total: 173.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas State Performance Insights

Arkansas State put up 65.7 points per game (321st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 67.6 points per contest (99th-ranked).

The Red Wolves averaged 31.8 boards per game (178th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.7 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

Arkansas State ranked 169th in the country with 13.1 assists per contest.

The Red Wolves committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.7 turnovers per contest (287th-ranked).

Last season the Red Wolves drained 6.3 three-pointers per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.2% (116th-ranked) from three-point land.

Arkansas State ranked 100th in the nation by allowing 6.6 threes per game, but it allowed a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 22nd-worst in college basketball.

Arkansas State attempted 36.5 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 67% of the shots it attempted (and 73.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 18.0 three-pointers per contest, which were 33% of its shots (and 26.9% of the team's buckets).

