The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. Arkansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Razorbacks put up only 0.7 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Red Wolves gave up (71.5).

Arkansas went 14-3 last season when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.

Last year, the Red Wolves recorded only 3.8 more points per game (69.4) than the Razorbacks allowed (65.6).

Arkansas State went 9-7 last season when scoring more than 65.6 points.

The Red Wolves shot 38% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 39.4% the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.

The Razorbacks shot at a 39.9% rate from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Red Wolves averaged.

Arkansas State Schedule