How to Watch the Arkansas State vs. Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Arkansas State vs. Arkansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Razorbacks put up only 0.7 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Red Wolves gave up (71.5).
- Arkansas went 14-3 last season when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.
- Last year, the Red Wolves recorded only 3.8 more points per game (69.4) than the Razorbacks allowed (65.6).
- Arkansas State went 9-7 last season when scoring more than 65.6 points.
- The Red Wolves shot 38% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 39.4% the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.
- The Razorbacks shot at a 39.9% rate from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Red Wolves averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arkansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|L 55-42
|Frost Arena
|11/9/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 75-62
|First National Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|11/21/2023
|Hendrix
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|11/28/2023
|UAPB
|-
|First National Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.