The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Arkansas State vs. Arkansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Razorbacks put up only 0.7 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Red Wolves gave up (71.5).
  • Arkansas went 14-3 last season when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.
  • Last year, the Red Wolves recorded only 3.8 more points per game (69.4) than the Razorbacks allowed (65.6).
  • Arkansas State went 9-7 last season when scoring more than 65.6 points.
  • The Red Wolves shot 38% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 39.4% the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.
  • The Razorbacks shot at a 39.9% rate from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Red Wolves averaged.

Arkansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ South Dakota State L 55-42 Frost Arena
11/9/2023 Northern Illinois W 75-62 First National Bank Arena
11/17/2023 Arkansas - First National Bank Arena
11/21/2023 Hendrix - First National Bank Arena
11/28/2023 UAPB - First National Bank Arena

