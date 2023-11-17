Arkansas State vs. Iowa: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) play in a matchup with no set line at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Arkansas State vs. Iowa Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Red Wolves Betting Records & Stats
- In Arkansas State's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.
- The Red Wolves were 14-13-0 against the spread last season.
- Arkansas State put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-15-0 mark from Iowa.
Arkansas State vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iowa
|80.1
|145.8
|74.7
|142.3
|149.6
|Arkansas State
|65.7
|145.8
|67.6
|142.3
|132.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends
- The Red Wolves' 65.7 points per game last year were nine fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.
- Arkansas State went 2-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scored more than 74.7 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Arkansas State vs. Iowa Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iowa
|13-15-0
|15-13-0
|Arkansas State
|14-13-0
|10-17-0
Arkansas State vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iowa
|Arkansas State
|14-3
|Home Record
|10-8
|4-7
|Away Record
|2-11
|11-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|2-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|89.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|69.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|58
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-10-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.