The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) play in a matchup with no set line at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Arkansas State vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wolves Betting Records & Stats

In Arkansas State's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

The Red Wolves were 14-13-0 against the spread last season.

Arkansas State put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-15-0 mark from Iowa.

Arkansas State vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 80.1 145.8 74.7 142.3 149.6 Arkansas State 65.7 145.8 67.6 142.3 132.5

Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends

The Red Wolves' 65.7 points per game last year were nine fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.

Arkansas State went 2-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scored more than 74.7 points last season.

Arkansas State vs. Iowa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 13-15-0 15-13-0 Arkansas State 14-13-0 10-17-0

Arkansas State vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Arkansas State 14-3 Home Record 10-8 4-7 Away Record 2-11 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

