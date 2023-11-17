The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks shot 46.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
  • Arkansas went 17-8 when it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans ranked 74th.
  • Last year, the Razorbacks put up 9.6 more points per game (74.1) than the Spartans allowed (64.5).
  • Arkansas had an 18-6 record last season when putting up more than 64.5 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

  • Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.4 points per contest.
  • The Razorbacks surrendered 62.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.4 in away games.
  • Arkansas drained 5.2 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.0 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Alcorn State W 93-59 Bud Walton Arena
11/10/2023 Gardner-Webb W 86-68 Bud Walton Arena
11/13/2023 Old Dominion W 86-77 Bud Walton Arena
11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro - Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena

