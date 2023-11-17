The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network+

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks shot 46.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Spartans allowed to opponents.

Arkansas went 17-8 when it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Razorbacks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans ranked 74th.

Last year, the Razorbacks put up 9.6 more points per game (74.1) than the Spartans allowed (64.5).

Arkansas had an 18-6 record last season when putting up more than 64.5 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.4 points per contest.

The Razorbacks surrendered 62.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.4 in away games.

Arkansas drained 5.2 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.0 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule