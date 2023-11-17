How to Watch Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network+
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks shot 46.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- Arkansas went 17-8 when it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Razorbacks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans ranked 74th.
- Last year, the Razorbacks put up 9.6 more points per game (74.1) than the Spartans allowed (64.5).
- Arkansas had an 18-6 record last season when putting up more than 64.5 points.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.4 points per contest.
- The Razorbacks surrendered 62.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.4 in away games.
- Arkansas drained 5.2 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.0 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-59
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/10/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 86-68
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/13/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 86-77
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/17/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
