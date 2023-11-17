The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The game airs on SEC Network+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro matchup.

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline UNC Greensboro Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas (-15.5) 149.5 -1400 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas (-15.5) 149.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arkansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

A total of 16 Razorbacks games last season hit the over.

UNC Greensboro won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

In Spartans games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Arkansas is 13th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), much higher than its computer rankings (162nd).

Based on its moneyline odds, Arkansas has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

