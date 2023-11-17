Friday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) and UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) matching up at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 82-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 82, UNC Greensboro 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-6.3)

Arkansas (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 157.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arkansas Performance Insights

Arkansas put up 74.1 points per game and gave up 67.9 last season, making them 119th in college basketball offensively and 112th on defense.

At 32.4 rebounds per game and 29.5 rebounds allowed, the Razorbacks were 134th and 82nd in the country, respectively, last year.

With 12.8 assists per game last year, Arkansas was 193rd in college basketball.

Last year the Razorbacks were 10th-worst in the country in 3-point makes (5.0 per game) and ranked 323rd in 3-point percentage (31.3%).

Defensively, Arkansas was ninth-best in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 5.3 last season. It was 40th in 3-point percentage allowed at 31.1%.

Arkansas attempted 72.3% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 27.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 81.4% of Arkansas' baskets were 2-pointers, and 18.6% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.