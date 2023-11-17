How to Watch the Arkansas vs. Arkansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Arkansas vs. Arkansas State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Razorbacks' 72.2 points per game last year were only 0.7 more points than the 71.5 the Red Wolves gave up.
- Arkansas went 14-3 last season when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.
- Last year, the Red Wolves scored just 3.8 more points per game (69.4) than the Razorbacks gave up (65.6).
- When Arkansas State put up more than 65.6 points last season, it went 9-7.
- The Red Wolves made 38.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points lower than the Razorbacks allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
- The Razorbacks shot at a 39.9% rate from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Red Wolves averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 81-76
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/10/2023
|Murray State
|W 82-79
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/14/2023
|Little Rock
|W 77-36
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|11/20/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/24/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.