The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Arkansas vs. Arkansas State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Razorbacks' 72.2 points per game last year were only 0.7 more points than the 71.5 the Red Wolves gave up.

Arkansas went 14-3 last season when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.

Last year, the Red Wolves scored just 3.8 more points per game (69.4) than the Razorbacks gave up (65.6).

When Arkansas State put up more than 65.6 points last season, it went 9-7.

The Red Wolves made 38.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points lower than the Razorbacks allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

The Razorbacks shot at a 39.9% rate from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Red Wolves averaged.

