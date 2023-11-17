The UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) will play the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Anthony Black: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ricky Council IV: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Davonte Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Makhi Mitchell: 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Jordan Walsh: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)

  • Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank
119th 74.1 Points Scored 72.1 166th
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 64.5 36th
134th 32.4 Rebounds 33.5 74th
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
349th 5.0 3pt Made 7.9 112th
193rd 12.8 Assists 14.5 75th
224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.