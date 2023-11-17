The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) hit the court at Bud Walton Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has no line set.

Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas covered 15 times in 34 games with a spread last season.

UNC Greensboro (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.1% of the time, four% more often than Arkansas (15-19-0) last year.

Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 74.1 146.2 67.9 132.4 141.5 UNC Greensboro 72.1 146.2 64.5 132.4 133.5

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

Last year, the Razorbacks recorded 9.6 more points per game (74.1) than the Spartans allowed (64.5).

When Arkansas scored more than 64.5 points last season, it went 11-10 against the spread and 18-6 overall.

Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 15-19-0 16-18-0 UNC Greensboro 13-14-0 12-15-0

Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas UNC Greensboro 13-3 Home Record 11-3 2-8 Away Record 8-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.1 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

