Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) hit the court at Bud Walton Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has no line set.
Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Arkansas Betting Records & Stats
- Arkansas covered 15 times in 34 games with a spread last season.
- UNC Greensboro (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.1% of the time, four% more often than Arkansas (15-19-0) last year.
Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arkansas
|74.1
|146.2
|67.9
|132.4
|141.5
|UNC Greensboro
|72.1
|146.2
|64.5
|132.4
|133.5
Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Razorbacks recorded 9.6 more points per game (74.1) than the Spartans allowed (64.5).
- When Arkansas scored more than 64.5 points last season, it went 11-10 against the spread and 18-6 overall.
Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arkansas
|15-19-0
|16-18-0
|UNC Greensboro
|13-14-0
|12-15-0
Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arkansas
|UNC Greensboro
|13-3
|Home Record
|11-3
|2-8
|Away Record
|8-6
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.1
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.5
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
