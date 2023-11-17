The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Central Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

The Bears' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Commodores allowed to their opponents (43%).

Central Arkansas put together an 8-5 straight up record in games it shot above 43% from the field.

The Bears were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 60th.

The Bears' 72.9 points per game last year were only 1.4 more points than the 71.5 the Commodores gave up.

Central Arkansas went 9-6 last season when it scored more than 71.5 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Central Arkansas scored 7.4 more points per game at home (76.5) than on the road (69.1).

In 2022-23, the Bears conceded 9.1 fewer points per game at home (77) than on the road (86.1).

At home, Central Arkansas drained 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (8.4). Central Arkansas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than on the road (31.1%).

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule