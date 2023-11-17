The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Central Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Bears' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Commodores allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • Central Arkansas put together an 8-5 straight up record in games it shot above 43% from the field.
  • The Bears were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 60th.
  • The Bears' 72.9 points per game last year were only 1.4 more points than the 71.5 the Commodores gave up.
  • Central Arkansas went 9-6 last season when it scored more than 71.5 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Central Arkansas scored 7.4 more points per game at home (76.5) than on the road (69.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Bears conceded 9.1 fewer points per game at home (77) than on the road (86.1).
  • At home, Central Arkansas drained 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (8.4). Central Arkansas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than on the road (31.1%).

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Tulsa L 70-53 Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/10/2023 Hendrix W 82-39 Farris Center
11/13/2023 UAPB L 85-83 Farris Center
11/17/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
11/20/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State - Show Me Center
11/22/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

