How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Central Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Central Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Bears' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Commodores allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Central Arkansas put together an 8-5 straight up record in games it shot above 43% from the field.
- The Bears were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 60th.
- The Bears' 72.9 points per game last year were only 1.4 more points than the 71.5 the Commodores gave up.
- Central Arkansas went 9-6 last season when it scored more than 71.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Central Arkansas scored 7.4 more points per game at home (76.5) than on the road (69.1).
- In 2022-23, the Bears conceded 9.1 fewer points per game at home (77) than on the road (86.1).
- At home, Central Arkansas drained 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (8.4). Central Arkansas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than on the road (31.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 70-53
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/10/2023
|Hendrix
|W 82-39
|Farris Center
|11/13/2023
|UAPB
|L 85-83
|Farris Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.