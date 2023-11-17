The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas matchup.

Central Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Central Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Vanderbilt (-19.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Vanderbilt (-19.5) 146.5 -5000 +1500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends (2022-23)

Central Arkansas compiled a 9-17-0 ATS record last year.

The Bears did not cover the spread when an underdog by 19.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).

Vanderbilt put together an 18-14-0 ATS record last year.

Commodores games hit the over 20 out of 32 times last season.

