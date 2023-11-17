Friday's game features the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) matching up at Memorial Gymnasium in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 86-56 victory for heavily favored Vanderbilt according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Central Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Central Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 86, Central Arkansas 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-29.2)

Vanderbilt (-29.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

Central Arkansas was ranked 148th in college basketball offensively last season with 72.9 points per game, while defensively it was 0-worst (81.5 points allowed per game).

The Bears, who ranked 163rd in college basketball with 32 rebounds per game, allowed 35.8 rebounds per contest, which was worst in the nation.

Central Arkansas dished out 12.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 230th in the nation.

The Bears averaged 13 turnovers per game (291st-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.6 turnovers per contest (206th-ranked).

The Bears made 8.5 three-pointers per game (60th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 32.3% shooting percentage (280th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Central Arkansas found it difficult to defend three-pointers, ranking 16th-worst in college basketball with 9 treys allowed per game. It ranked 322nd by allowing a 36.3% three-point percentage to opponents last season.

In terms of shot breakdown, Central Arkansas took 58.8% two-pointers (accounting for 67.7% of the team's buckets) and 41.2% three-pointers (32.3%).

